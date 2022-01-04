SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
111419-westcott-traci1 4x3.jpg

Traci Westcott

Photojournalist

Email: twestcott@postbulletin.com
Phone: (507) 285-7624

Mayo, Red Wing boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Red Wing boys basketball
Mayo hosted Red Wing for a boys basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
January 04, 2022 09:01 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Lourdes, Stewartville girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, Stewartville girls basketball
Lourdes hosted Stewartville for a girls basketball game Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
January 03, 2022 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Snow
Community
Photos: Slice of Life December 2021
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
December 28, 2021 02:39 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
012721.N.RPB.FALCONER.361_1.JPG
Local
Photos: Traci Westcott's Year in Photos 2021
See a collection of Traci Westcott's Year in Photos 2021.
December 22, 2021 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Schaeffer Academy, Rushford-Peterson boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Schaeffer Academy, Rushford-Peterson boys basketball
Schaeffer Academy hosted Rushford-Peterson for a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.
December 20, 2021 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Christmas Classic Wrestling Tournament
Prep
Photos: Christmas Classic Wrestling Tournament in Rochester
The 2021 Christmas Classic wrestling tournament was held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Rochester Community and Technical College.
December 17, 2021 09:36 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
December Storm Aftermath
Local
Photos: Damage after December thunderstorm
View photos of damage after a thunderstorm rolled through Southeast Minnesota on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
December 16, 2021 08:29 AM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Lewiston-Altura, St. Charles Boys Basketball
Prep
Photos: Lewiston-Altura, St. Charles boys basketball
Lewiston-Altura hosted St. Charles in a boys basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Lewiston.
December 15, 2021 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
121021-SNOW-FALL-4580.jpg
Weather
Photos: Snowfall in Rochester
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday.
December 10, 2021 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
120921-LOURDES-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-BASKETBALL-0431.jpg
Prep
Photos: Kasson-Mantorville, Lourdes girls basketball
Lourdes hosted Kasson-Mantorville for a girls basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
December 09, 2021 08:22 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
