Death notices Jan 13, 2020 10 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Subscribe: Only 33 cents a day All: Obituaries All: In Memoriam All: Note Cards All: Death Notices Home: Tributes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wilbur Laffrenzen, 88, of Rochester, died Saturday. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes. Cassandra Wilson, 34, of Rochester, died Saturday. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rochester Death Notice Wilbur Laffrenzen Cassandra Wilson Multimedia Photos: Grand Meadow, Blooming Prairie boys basketball WATCH: Tour of the Berkman Apartments Photos: Slice of Life 2020 Photos: Stewartville, Lourdes girls basketball Search Death Notices Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Recent Obituaries Phyllis J. Amy -- Chatfield Norma Vinger -- La Crosse, Wis. Lyle Yennie -- Pine Island Browse All Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Funeral Homes Abbott Funeral Home 236 2nd St W, Wabasha, MN 55981 651-565-3546 Website Anderson-Peterson-Mahn 1022 Lyon Ave W, Lake City, MN 55041 651-345-2113 Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes 501 2nd St SW, Kasson, MN 55944 507-477-2259 Website Note Cards The Family of David Riess Wesley Pierce The Family of Paul Ness Browse All Greeting Cards Flowers & Gifts Quarry Hill Nature Center 701 Silver Creek Rd NE, Rochester, MN 55906 507-328-3950 Flowers By Jerry LUX Boutique 1300 Salem Rd SW Ste 450, Rochester, MN 55902 507-289-3968 Flowers By Jerry 122 10th St NE, Rochester, MN 55906 507-289-3967 Website In Memoriam In Memory Of AUSTIN JOHN MELVILLE 11/2/87 - 11/27/10 HELEN TOFTE MUNDAHL Ardelle R. Adler Browse In Memoriam Most Read Articles One dead in Rochester's first homicide of 2020 A deadly DNA mystery, solved Heard on the Street: Oh, Brothers! No, it's not closing Chapman resigns as JM girls hockey coach Dodge Center home destroyed by fire Submit a Note Card Go to form