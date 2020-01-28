Dennis Best, 75, of Taopi, died Sunday in Taopi. Adams Funeral Home.
Pearl Brennan, 90, of Austin, died Friday in Hayfield. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.
Bonita "Bonnie" Butler, 84, of Dodge Center, died Sunday in Rochester. Czaplewski Family Funeral Home, Dodge Center.
William "Bill" Joseph Grover, 76, of Adams, died Sunday at his home. Worlein Funeral Home.
Gerald Kalstabakken, 87, of Anoka, formerly of Chatfield, died Sunday at his home.
Shane Quealy, 27, of Austin, died Sunday in Austin. Rochester Cremation Services.