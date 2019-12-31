Leo L. Bernard, 92, of Spring Valley, died Sunday at the Spring Valley Senior Living. Hindt Funeral Home.
Wayne Clements, 75, of Oronoco, died Wednesday in Oronoco. Rochester Cremation Services.
Bernice Gundt, 79, of Lake City, died Saturday in Wabasha. Mahn Family Funeral Home - Anderson-Peterson Chapel.
Janice Hepker, 74, of LeRoy, died Saturday in Austin. Hindt Funeral Home.
Mary Kesler, 84, of Rochester, died Sunday in Rochester. Macken Funeral Home.
Audre Quandt, 82, of Rochester, died Thursday, Dec. 19. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes.
Luvern Quandt, 87, of Rochester, died Sunday. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes.
Signa S. Sorenson, 92, of Chatfield, died Monday at Chosen Valley Care Center, Chatfield. Riley Funeral Home.