Sanford "Sam" Brown, 77, of Pine Island, died Tuesday. Macken Funeral Home.
Mark Bushman, 51, of Kenyon, died Sunday in Kenyon. Hoff Funeral Home, St. Charles.
Robert Cohen, 68, of Wabasha, died Tuesday in Wabasha. Rochester Cremation Services.
Hayse Goranson, 79, of Lake City, died Wednesday in Rochester. Rochester Cremation Services.
Eleanor Irish, 72, of Chatfield, died Wednesday in Chatfield. Macken Funeral Home.
Hunter Rollie, 19, of Stewartville, died Tuesday in Rochester. Hindt Funeral Home.
James J. Shoberg, 90, of Kenyon, died Wednesday, March 25 in Kenyon. Michaelson Funeral Home.