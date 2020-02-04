Cheryl Henderson, 61, of Rochester, died Sunday in Rochester. Rochester Cremation Services.
Ronald Doyle Johnson, 81, of Rochester, formerly of Byron, died Sunday.
Dale Edward Kunz, 64, of Pine Island, died Sunday in Pine Island. Mahn Family Funeral Home - Mahler Chapel.
Donald N. McMillon, 77, of Rochester, died Sunday in Rochester. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes.
Juneus Ristau, 86, of Spring Valley, died Sunday at Ostrander Care and Rehab. Hindt Funeral Home.
Joseph P. Schmitz, 66, of Dodge Center, died Sunday in Dodge Center. Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, Kasson.
Henry VanWier, 81, of Rochester and Mesa, Ariz., died Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Gilbert, Ariz.