Dean R. Andreason, 73, of Byron, died Tuesday in Rochester. Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, Kasson.
Linda Croy, 80, of Chatfield, died Tuesday at her home. Riley Funeral Home.
Robert H. Hoar, 89, of Rochester, died Tuesday. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes.
Cora G. Millard, 90, of Rochester, died Tuesday in Rochester. Macken Funeral Home.
Arlene Novotny, 88, of Austin, died Tuesday in Albert Lea. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.
Mary E. Spinler, 66, of Brownsdale, died Tuesday at Sacred Heart Care Center, Austin. Worlein Funeral Home.
Karen J. Stehlik, 78, of Austin, died Monday in Rochester. Worlein Funeral Home.