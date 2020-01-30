Kevin Beck, 54, of Spring Valley, died Tuesday in Rochester. Hindt Funeral Home.
Keith Brown, 53, of Wabasha, died Tuesday in Wabasha. Abbott Funeral Home.
Judith Dornack, 78, of Wanamingo, died Monday in Wanamingo. Abbott Funeral Home.
Lorraine Mickow, 79, of Elgin, died Wednesday at Pine Haven Community, Pine Island. Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel.
Christine L. Reimers, 101, of Kasson, died Tuesday at Fairview Care Center, Dodge Center. Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Kasson.