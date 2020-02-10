Death notices Feb 10, 2020 Feb 10, 2020 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Subscribe: Only 33 cents a day All: Obituaries All: In Memoriam All: Note Cards All: Death Notices Home: Tributes Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lester Burgdorf, 89, of Plainview, died Friday in Plainview, Schad and Zabel Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Multimedia Photos: Rushford-Peterson one-act performance Photos: Schaeffer Academy, LeRoy-Ostrander girls basketball Photos: Opening night at SocialICE Photos: Winter walk to school day Search Death Notices Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Recent Obituaries Colette A. Leth -- Mantorville Lester Burgdorf -- Plainview Jean Barnhart -- Spring Valley Browse All Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Funeral Homes Abbott Funeral Home 236 2nd St W, Wabasha, MN 55981 651-565-3546 Website Anderson-Peterson-Mahn 1022 Lyon Ave W, Lake City, MN 55041 651-345-2113 Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes 501 2nd St SW, Kasson, MN 55944 507-477-2259 Website Note Cards The Family of David Riess Wesley Pierce The Family of Paul Ness Browse All Greeting Cards Flowers & Gifts Quarry Hill Nature Center 701 Silver Creek Rd NE, Rochester, MN 55906 507-328-3950 Flowers By Jerry 122 10th St NE, Rochester, MN 55906 507-289-3967 Website Carousel Floral & Gift Garden Center 1717 41st St NW, Rochester, MN 55901 507-288-7800 Website In Memoriam In Memory Of AUSTIN JOHN MELVILLE 11/2/87 - 11/27/10 HELEN TOFTE MUNDAHL Ardelle R. Adler Browse In Memoriam Most Read Articles 8-12 inches on Sunday? Get ready for more snow Up to six inches of snow possible Sunday Rochester Magazine's Best Restaurants 2020 Woods refuses to leave jail cell Does DMC have an image problem? Board members think so. Submit a Note Card Go to form