Ruthabelle Bronkow, 99, of Lake City, died Monday in Lake City. Mahn Family Funeral Home - Anderson-Peterson Chapel.
Onita Viola Johnson, 103, of Chatfield, died Monday at Chosen Valley Care Center, Chatfield. Riley Funeral Home.
Richard "Ric" D. Murphy, 64, of Lanesboro, died Sunday at his home. Worlein Funeral Home.
Keith "Stub" Nisbit, 66, of Lewiston, died Friday in Lewiston. Hoff Funeral Home, Lewiston.
Rodney Robinson, 77, of Rochester, died Monday in Rochester. Rochester Cremation Services.