Ronald Christopherson, 61, of Ostrander, died Sunday in Ostrander. Hindt Funeral Home.
Donald Layton Jr., 92, of Rochester, died Sunday in Rochester. Rochester Cremation Services.
Kathleen A. Manning, 66, of Rochester, died Monday. Macken Funeral Home.
Donald Rose, 79, of Spring Valley, died Monday in Spring Valley. Hindt Funeral Home.
Dr. Lewis Severance, 96, of Kasson, died Saturday in Park Rapids. Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, Kasson.
Marlene Torgerud, 77, of Lanesboro, died Saturday in Harmony. Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home.
Michael "Mike" Jay Vesey, 67, of Rochester, died Friday. Macken Funeral Home.
Milo Wehking, 88, of Lake City, died Monday in Waconia. Mahn Family Funeral Home - Anderson-Peterson Chapel.
Audrey M. Weiss, 92, of Austin, died Sunday in Ostrander Care and Rehab. Worlein Funeral Home.
Marlene L. Willis, 85, of Cannon Falls, died Saturday in Cannon Falls. Lundberg Funeral Home.