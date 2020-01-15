Rodney Brehmer, 77, of Winona and formerly of Lake City, died Monday in Winona. Schleicher Funeral Homes, Lake City Chapel.
Alfred Junior Hanson, 83, of rural Fountain, died Monday en route to Saint Marys Hospital. Riley Funeral Home.
Mary Ann Lammers, 93, of Spring Valley, died Tuesday in Stewartville at Stewartville Care Center. Hindt Funeral Home.
Laura G. McCrea, 60, of Mazeppa, died Monday in Mazeppa. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes.
Laverne Radke, 80, of Hammond, died Monday in Rochester. Rochester Cremation Services.
Dorothy A. Sladek, 88, of Dundas, died Sunday in Rochester. Lundberg Funeral Home.
Leona Smith, 99, of Harmony, died Monday in Harmony. Hindt Funeral Home.
Darrell Vikse, 90, of Spring Valley, died Monday in Ostrander. Hindt Funeral Home.
Barry G. Woodle, 79, of Rochester, died Monday in Rochester. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes.