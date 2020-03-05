Lavonne Fick, 96, of Lake City, died Wednesday in Lake City. Mahn Family Funeral Home - Anderson-Peterson Chapel.
Douglas "Spark" Guy, 60, of Osage, Iowa, died Tuesday at MercyOne Medical Center of Mason City, Iowa. Hindt Funeral Home.
Richard J. "Dick" Nelson, 81, of Dilworth, formerly of Albert Lea and Wabasha, died Tuesday at his home. Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha.
Eileen F. Oeltjen, 97, of Stewartville, died Wednesday at Spring Valley Living in Spring Valley. Griffin-Gray Funeral Home.
Daniel J. Paulios, 68, of Rochester, died Sunday. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes.
Ardelle Ann Peters, 69, of Le Roy, died Wednesday at her home. Hindt Funeral Home.