Mahefatiana Andrianifahanana, 55, of Rochester, died Thursday in Rochester. Mahn Family Funeral Home - Rochester Chapel.
James "Jamie" Bawek, 58, of Rochester, died Saturday. Macken Funeral Home.
Larry Campbell, 76, of St. Charles, died Wednesday in La Crosse, Wis. Hoff Funeral Home, St. Charles.
Kenneth Fredrickson, 83, of Austin, died Thursday in Rochester. Mahn Family Funeral Home - Rochester Chapel.
Kathleen Jacobson, 70, of Zumbrota, died Saturday in Rochester. Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel.
Robert W. Lahtinen, 94, of Phoenix, died Monday, Feb. 24 at his home.
Ronald Lingbeck, 75, of Belmond, Iowa, died Thursday in Rochester. Mahn Family Funeral Home - Rochester Chapel.
Eleanor Nichols, 91, of Byron, died Friday in Rochester. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes.
Sandra Marie Sawyer, 77, of Rochester, died Sunday. Byron Funeral Home.
Dr. Frederick "John" Service, 83, of Rochester, died Friday. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes.
Marilyn Yennie, 84, of Rochester, died Saturday in Rochester. Rochester Cremation Services.