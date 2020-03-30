Alfred "Al" Cutaia, age 86, of Prior Lake, passed away March 27, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family after a valiant struggle with Alzheimer's disease complicated by a stroke.
Al was born on April 15, 1933, in Rochester, N.Y., to Jerry and Grace Cutaia. He graduated at the top of his class at Benjamin Franklin High School, and had the same success at the Rochester Institute of Technology, where he earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. His career began at Bausch & Lomb. Al met the love of his life there. Thelma Santamore was carrying an armful of papers when he collided with her, sending the papers tumbling to the floor. A dinner date to say "I'm sorry" turned into "I do" on March 2, 1957. That summer, he enlisted in the Army. His oldest child, Kathy, was born on the base. Al began his career at IBM in 1956. After his discharge from the army in 1957, he, Thelma, and Kathy drove to Endicott, N.Y., where Al continued his career. Mary and Patty were born in Binghamton, N.Y.
When IBM made a big move to Rochester, Minn., Al volunteered to relocate. Neither Al nor Thelma knew anything about Minnesota but fell in love with their new home. His children, Nancy and David, were born in Rochester. His career blossomed. He was promoted from junior engineer to a top executive, becoming a legend in the plant. Alfred's involvement led to 121 patents for the firm and in 1988, Al became the first IBM Rochester employee to earn an IBM Fellowship. He also published a book titled "Technology Projection Modeling of Future Computer Systems,'' in 1990. Al retired in 1993. He and Thelma relocated to Prior Lake, where Al relished fishing and boating on the lake. Al's most cherished times were spent enjoying his family, which by then had expanded to include four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He will always be remembered for his modesty, kindness and generosity.
Alfred is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Mike) Wilmes of West Concord, Mary (John) Pribble of Apple Valley, Patricia Cutaia of Rochester, and Nancy Cutaia of Prior Lake; and son, David (Joyce) Cutaia of Apple Valley; his grandchildren, Sarah (Wally) Bluhm, Rachel Wilmes, Isabella Cutaia, and Sam Wilmes (fiancee Erin Kaus); and great-grandson, Elliot Bluhm. He is also survived by sister, Linda Whitcomb of Rochester, N.Y., and many nieces and nephews in New York state. He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma; his brother, Charles; and his parents, Jerry and Grace Cutaia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be live-streamed 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, by visiting stmichael-pl.org and clicking on the Live Streaming tab. Al will be buried following at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, in Prior Lake, Minn. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Al's memory by the family. Cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 W. First St., Jordan, MN 55352, and will be forwarded to the family.
