Alfred "Junior" Hanson, of rural Fountain, died on Jan. 13, 2020. He had been a resident of the Chosen Valley Care Center for a week after a stay at Saint Marys Hospital for complications of heart and kidney failure.
Junior was born Feb. 11, 1936, in Chatfield, the son of Alfred C. and Harriet Gray Hanson. He attended school in Chatfield, graduating in 1955. During his high school years, he enjoyed playing football, especially the year they won the conference.
On Sept. 14, 1957, he married June Daily at Cummingsville Presbyterian Church. They purchased 80 acres north of Fountain in April 1958 and moved out in the country. Jr. drove truck for Libby's and then for National By-Products. In 1968, he built a barn and purchased his first 16 cows, later adding on to the barn for 30. During his years of dairy farming, he won many awards for quality milk.
After his father's death in 1990, he and his son, Scott, bought the ag land and operated A & S Acres.
In 2000, Jr. sold his dairy herd and transitioned to a beef cow/calf operation. In later years, he retired from the farm operation and rented out his farm and pasture land.
Jr. enjoyed deer hunting with the neighborhood gang and fishing the Root and the northern lakes. He liked to spend time on his 4-wheeler riding around his pasture and observing the deer and turkeys. He was always there when a neighbor needed help due to an illness or an accident.
He is survived by his wife; his son, Scott (Heidi); grandchildren, Adam (Michelle) Hanson of Stewartville, Danielle (Alex) MacPhail of Hereford, Ariz., Brittney (Daniel) Flowers of Brookland, Ark., Victoria (Charles) Cole of Wynne, Ark., and Alex Christianson of Forrest City, Ark.; seven great-grandchildren, Baylee and Parker Hanson, Nicole and Alyssa Flowers, Tyler Cole, Eliana MacPhail, and Gabriel Reynolds; sisters, Pauline Reinhardt of Fountain, Geraldine (Dale) Thompson of Preston, and Diane (Lowell) Meeker of Chatfield; son-in-law, Tracy Christianson of Forrest City, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents; a daughter, Jody Lynne Christianson; two brothers, Thomas and Milo; brother-in-law, Loren Reinhardt; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Hanson and Patricia Hanson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 1 at the Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Chatfield, basement level. Visitation at 10 a.m. Service of Dedication at 11 a.m. and lunch following.
