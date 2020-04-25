Alice Elizabeth (Thome) Evers, 86, of rural Conception, passed away peacefully at home Friday, April 24, 2020.
Alice was born Oct. 20, 1933, in Plainview Township, Wabasha County to Joseph and Evelyn Thome. Alice attended rural school and graduated from Plainview High School in 1951. She married John Evers on June 10, 1953, at St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Plainview. She lived in rural Conception all her married life. She met her husband, John, at the county fair in Wabasha. John and Alice were married for 47 years before John passed away in July 2000.
Alice was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, where she taught religion for many years. She was an active and dedicated member of both the Catholic Daughters and the Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed helping in the ham room for the annual church dinner.
Alice was an avid baker and a wonderful cook. She enjoyed baking cakes and apple pies for all her family's celebrations. She always enjoyed making meals for her family. Alice found great joy being surrounded by her family and playing cards, especially 500 and 31. Her greatest blessing was her family. Alice loved all the visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They could always bring a smile to her face. Alice also enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, selling eggs, collecting bells and travelling.
Together, John and Alice had 11 children. She is survived by nine of her children, Marie (John) Danberry of St. Claire, Joleen Huckleberry of Theilman, Karen Evers of rural Conception, Mark (Janet) Evers of rural Conception, Donna (Jim) Kahn of rural Rochester, Ruth (Mark) Clark of rural Plainview, Philip (Kay) Evers, Wayne (Tammy) Evers and Jerry (Tammy) Evers, all of rural Conception; and one son-in-law, David Ward of Kellogg. She is also survived by 32 grandchildren, Laura (John), Brain (Katie), Erin (Brandon), Becky, Sharon, Tracy (Kevin), Julie (Joe), Peter, Thomas, Cindy (Carl), Amy (Aaron), Matthew, Evan, Justin (Steff), Danny, Jacob, Megan, Justin, Leanna, Loren, Lanae, Layne, Brady, Jill, Shaylah (Bill), Allie, Jessie, Johnny, Emily (Darren), Wyatt, Monica and Renae; 15 great-grandchildren, Rachel, Elizabeth, Sarah, Aiden, Adley, Michael, Memphis, Mabel, Lori, Colton, Conner, Milton, Myla, Charlie, and Ruthie; and one great-granddaughter on the way. Her sisters include: Margaret Sylvester of Plainview, and Joan Prebe of Frontenac, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2000; daughter, Linda (Evers) Ward, in 2000; and a son, David, in 1957; as well as one sister, Virginia (Matt) McGrath in 2019; seven brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
Alice was a true pillar of faith and family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Due to the current social distancing guidelines, a private family burial service, officiated by Fr. William Becker, will be held at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Conception. A memorial Mass at Immaculate Conception Church will be held at a future date.
Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview is assisting the family with arrangements.