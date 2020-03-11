Alice Mae Hadler, 84, of Zumbrota, died on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1935, in Red Wing to Martin and Martha (Lohmann) Hadler. She grew up in rural Zumbrota, attended country school, and graduated from Zumbrota High School on May 29, 1953. Alice started working as a bookkeeper at Farmers Co-op Butter and Cheese Association in Zumbrota on June 16, 1952, and continued working through several mergers, with the company being known as Dairy Farmers of America when she retired as office manager on Oct. 1, 1990.
Alice bowled for many years in Kenyon, Red Wing and Zumbrota. Her last bowling scores were recorded in 2001. She also served as secretary for the "Nite Owl" bowling league. She played shortstop on the Rockne Rockets women's softball team for many years. Her hobbies included playing cards and doing crossword puzzles and Sudoku. She loved country western music.
Alice volunteered at the Wise Penny Thrift Store in Red Wing for 25 years and was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Minneola Township, rural Zumbrota.
Alice is survived by brothers, Arnold (Dorothy) of Mesa, Ariz., and Duane (Lu) of Farmington; sisters, Betty (Laverne Sadler) Helgren of Waverly, Iowa, Doris Helgren of Cannon Falls, JoAnn Robinson of Cannon Falls, and Judy (Donald) Kruse of Zumbrota; along with 20 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Harlan Lohmann; and two nieces.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 13 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Minneola with Rev. Randall Kuznicki officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, March, 12 at Mahn Family Funeral Home Larson Chapel and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Zumbrota Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church Minneola or the St. John's Church Cemetery Fund. Funeral arrangements made by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Larson Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.