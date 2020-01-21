Alice May Hardtke, 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Chosen Valley Care Center in Chatfield on Jan. 18, 2020.
Alice was born March 8, 1948, to Harry and Margaret Armstrong in Eau Claire, Wis. On Sept. 28, 1968, Alice married David Hardtke at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Eyota.
Alice worked for Mayo Clinic as a medical secretary for 30+ years. She then worked for JCPenney in the drapery department until full-time retirement. She was very active in the congregation at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Eyota with the choir and playing the organ. Alice also enjoyed spending as much time with her family as she could.
Alice is survived by her husband, David Hardtke of Eyota; her four children, Jeff Hardtke of St. Charles, Tanya Cook (William) of Dover, Rachel Hardtke of Kasson and Luke Hardtke of Stewartville; a brother, Mark Armstrong (Lu) of Kansas; and two sisters, Wanda Armstrong of Colorado, and Jenny Armstrong of Spring Valley; also six grandchildren, Jesse Austin of Hayfield, Tanner Hardtke of St. Charles, Aaron Hardtke of St. Charles, Victor Austin (Courtney) of Byron, Dane Austin (Katie) of St. Charles and Shayla Schmidt of Kasson; and three great-grandchildren, Gavin and Charloette Austin (Jesse) and Myla Mae Austin (Dane and Katie). She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Margaret Armstrong.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 at Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Eyota and one hour before the funeral services. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Eyota with Pastor Jonathan Vollarath officiating. Burial is at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Eyota.