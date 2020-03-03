Alice Marie Johnson, 87, of Dodge Center, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Fairview Nursing Home in Dodge Center.
Alice Johnson was born on Feb. 3, 1933, in Lanesboro to Adolph and Matilda (Olson) Wangen. Alice married Roger Johnson in 1950. Together, they resided in Harmony and operated a dairy, beef, and hog farm along with a feed business. Alice and her family moved to Dodge Center in 1970. She worked as a receptionist and technician at Dodge Veterinary Clinic. She also worked as secretary for Fahning Insurance and later for Corey's cleaning service.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Dodge Center, the American Legion and she served as a past president of the Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House. She enjoyed the outdoors, flower gardening, and was an avid cook. Alice had a kind, accepting nature and was full of love and laughter. She cherished her family, especially the children, and enjoyed sharing life lessons, "Life is to be enjoyed."
A special thank you to Fairview Nursing Home for their loving care during her stay. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Fairview or the Alzheimer's Association.
Alice is survived by her children, Charles (Debra) Johnson of Dodge Center, Kris (Steve Sorenson) Johnson of Mantorville, and Michael (Sheryl) Johnson of Dodge Center; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, five sisters, husband and daughter, Cheryl.
A memorial service for Alice will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5 at Faith Lutheran Church, 308 Second St. NW, Dodge Center. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com. Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 25 South St., Dodge Center, MN 55927; 507-374-2155. Blessed be her memory.