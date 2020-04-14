Alice M. Vihnicka, 88, of Rochester, formerly of Dodge Center, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, with her daughter at her side at Madonna Meadows in Rochester.
Alice was born on Dec. 17, 1931, in Owatonna to Claus Schleeter and Louise (Cihoski) Schmanski. She graduated from Dodge Center High School in 1950. On Nov. 29, 1952, she married Anthony "Tony" Vihnicka in Dodge Center.
Alice and her husband owned and operated the Dodge Cafe in Dodge Center for 25 years. They were also the sextons at Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center for more than 20 years. She worked at KDHL radio out of Faribault for five years and wrote columns for the DC Star Record and the Hayfield Herald for 40 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 64 years and was a lifelong member of the VFW Auxiliary. In 2000, Alice and her husband were named Citizens of the Year in Dodge Center.
Alice is survived by her children, Michael "Duke" Vihnicka of Dodge Center, Suzann (Rich Tune) Vihnicka of Kasson, and Marjorie (Gary) Snyder of Dodge Center; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tony; son, Steven; and a granddaughter, Sarah Anne.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date with inurnment at Riverside Cemetery in Dodge Center.
Blessed be her memory.