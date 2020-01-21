Allen L. "Al" Felstead, age 82, of Rochester, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Cottagewood Memory Care Facility surrounded by his loving family.
Allen was born Jan. 12, 1938, in St. Charles to Robert and Gertrude Felstead. He graduated from St. Charles High School in 1956. On June 17, 1961, he married Julaine "Jane" Burt at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester. The couple lived in Rochester for their entire life.
Al loved camping, going for walks, going to festivals, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Julaine Felstead; children, Brenda (Dave) Bilderback and Lee (Dustin) Felstead; three grandchildren, Amber, Colton and Brailee; six great-grandchildren, Eric, Andrew, Katelyn, Meridian, Roman and Ryker; siblings, Lyman, Richard and Margaret.
He is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Robert, Jr. "Bob," Samuel, Clayton, James "Jim," and baby Felstead; and sister, Alice.
A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester. Interment will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Oakwood Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Rochester American Legion Post 92. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
