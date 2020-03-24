Allison Marie Kumm, of Austin, passed away from complications of chronic respiratory illness and congestive heart failure on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Allison was born on Feb. 5, 1965, in Spring Valley, the daughter of Everett and Karen (Thune) Kumm. She attended schools in Spring Valley, Rushford, Stewartville, and in the Twin Cities. In 1981, Allison moved to the first group home in Minnesota for persons with Prader-Willi Syndrome. In 1995, Cardinal Circle in Austin became her permanent home. She loved her housemates, staff, and her guardian, Judy Bjorndahl, who was very special to her.
Allison was an outgoing, loving person whose smile came directly from the heart and brightened the lives of those around her. Family and friends were extremely important to her and she repeatedly expressed her genuine desire to let us know. Allison loved Minnesota sport teams, playing games (500), puzzles, bowling, fishing trips (I got another one!), reading books, watching movies, arithmetic, and was a proud employee of Cedar Valley Services.
Allison did not over complicate life. She truly lived life to the fullest, appreciating every moment and all things that come with it. We take comfort in that moment she met Jesus and shared a smile. Allison will be greatly missed on Earth, but well received in Heaven.
Allison was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Hilda Kumm and Ernest and Helen Thune, and her father. She is survived by her mother and siblings, Darwin (Georgeann), Dawn (Tony), and Matt (Patti). Surviving nieces and nephews include: Maria (Al), Allen, Mandy, Tyler and Lauren. She is also survived by many cousins.
The family thanks the wonderful staff of Cardinal Circle, Adams Care Center, and Judy Bjorndahl, for their kindness, compassion, and excellent care of Allison.
Memorial service and inurnment will be held at a time determined later.
