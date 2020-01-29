Andrew Allen Friedt, 17, of Vancouver, Wash., died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in a pedestrian auto accident.
Andrew was born Jan. 22, 2002, in Rochester to Andy Friedt and Anissa Muhammad. Andrew lived in Rochester with his family, Andy and Tara Friedt, and siblings, Justice (12), and Lysette (8). Andrew moved with his family in the summer of 2014 to Vancouver, Wash., where he lived until his death.
Andrew was a creator at heart as he always enjoyed making things for others and himself. He loved playing games with his younger brother, Justice, and was often found carrying his sister, Lysette, in his arms. He loved being outdoors, hiking and spending time out on the Oregon coast with his family. Andrew took great pride in building our campfire, where we often cooked the day's meal, and always ended with s'mores. Andrew was also a hard worker from the time he could help out. He spent many hours working with his father as he grew into a young man. Andrew also enjoyed learning to cook alongside his mother, Tara, while preparing many family meals. Andrew was a country boy at heart and spent the summer of 2018 with his great-grandpa, Roger, on the farm learning to drive truck, tractor and combine, but most importantly Andrew found a kindred spirit in a 76-year-old farmer.
Andrew is survived by his father and stepmother, Andy and Tara Friedt; siblings, Justice and Lysette; birth mother, Anissa Muhammad; his grandparents, Cynthia Graham, Roger and Paula Friedt, and Todd and Patti Fiedler; and many great- and great-great-grandparents. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Graham.
The funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Berean Community Church, 3157 Kenosha Drive NW, Rochester MN 55901, with a private family visitation at 10:30 a.m. and general visitation starting at 11 a.m. Burial will be at the Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.