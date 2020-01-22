Anna Mae (Sabatke) Allen, 88, of Chatfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 20, 2020.
Anna Mae was born to Arthur and Gertrude Sabatke at home in rural Fountain on April 16, 1931. She was raised in rural Chatfield and graduated from Chatfield High School in 1949. She met the love of her life, Wesley Allen, at Country School #98.
Wes and Anna Mae were united in marriage on March 10, 1950, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Wykoff. Together, they raised ten children on their family farm west of Chatfield on Brewery Hill.
Anna Mae enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, puzzles and games. She also found great pleasure in baking and often treated family and friends to gifts of homemade bread, buns and pies.
Anna Mae was an active member of Chatfield Lutheran Church, where she participated in groups such as Wednesday Morning Quilting Ladies, Ladies Circle and WELCA, as the group's longtime secretary. She was also a member of the West Chatfield Ladies Club.
Anna Mae is preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Gertrude Sabatke; brothers-in-law, Norman Allen, Walley and Helen Mercer.
She is survived by her husband, Wesley Allen; children, Diane (Buell) Stark, Phillip (Cathy) Allen, Susan (Gary) Amundson, Myron (Kristi) Allen, Marletta (Mike) Cyphers, Roger (Denise) Allen, Paul (Celia) Allen, Gene ( Kati) Allen, Sharon (Cory) VanDeWalker, Shirley (Rob) Erickson; 22 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren with another arriving in the spring; and siblings, Donald (Carol) Sabatke, Phyllis (Orville) Quandt, Kenneth (Marlene) Sabatke; also by sister-in-law, Lois (Ed) Cramer.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at Chatfield Lutheran Church, and also one hour before services. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24 with Pastor Mark Docken and Pastor Nissa Peterson officiating. Burial will take place at Chatfield Cemetery.
The Allen family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Chosen Valley Care Center and Seasons Hospice for the care given during Anna Mae's recent stay. We were happy to have you acknowledge and enjoy a unique and sassy personality that will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Chatfield Lutheran Church. To share a condolence with the family, please visit rileyfuneralhomes.com.