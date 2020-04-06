Anne D. Maday, age 77, of Rochester, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home in Rochester.
Anne Dorothea Maday was born Sept. 20, 1942. in Austin, the daughter of Joseph Sr. and Nellie (Nielson) Schneider. Anne graduated from Austin High School. She was united in marriage to Andrew Maday on May 23, 1964, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Austin.
Anne worked as an administrative assistant for Ellis Middle School in Austin for the years, at the Star Tribune in Minneapolis for a year and at Hormel Foods Corp. in Austin for a year. She owned and operated the Carriage House in Austin for 11 years and later worked for Wells Fargo.
She was active in WAASO, Collectors Club, Beta Sigma Phi, Floral Club and Miss Minnesota Pageant Staff. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Rochester.
Anne is survived by her husband, Andrew Maday of Rochester; daughter, Lisa (Timothy) VonWald of Rochester; grandsons, Stephen and Michael; brother, Charles (Freda) Schneider of Rochester; sister-in-law, Harriet Schneider of Knoxville, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Dave Kaliher of Minneapolis; and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Christopher; brother, Joseph Jr.; sister-in-law, Barb Kaliher; numerous aunts and uncles.
Services for Anne Maday will be held at a later date.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Maday family. To leave a special message or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com