Ardella Harriet (Knutson) Brecke, age 84, of Brooklyn Park, previously of Rochester, peacefully passed away on March 24, 2020. She was a retired long-time secretary at John Marshall High School.
Ardella is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Josephine; five brothers and three sisters.
She will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard; children, Craig (Jodi), Gail (Mike) Hawes, and Kathy (Marty) Jesh; grandchildren, Michelle, Alex (Stephanee), Travis, Brandon, Adam, Caitlyn, and Evan; sister, Hilda Christenson; and many other relatives and good friends.
Per her wishes, private family services will be held.