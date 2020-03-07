March 4, 2020, Ardelle Ann Peters (Jacobson), age 69, of LeRoy, passed peacefully to heaven in her childhood home in the presence of her family and close friends after a 2-year battle against cancer. She was adopted as a baby into the loving home of Joseph and Nina Jacobson of Ostrander. She grew up on a farm and loved her childhood, as well as loving animals of all types and varieties. She took an early interest in animal husbandry. She was a Fillmore County Dairy Princess and showed dairy cows in 4-H.
She was a graduate of LeRoy-Ostrander High School and went to college at Golden Valley Lutheran before going to Abbott Northwestern Hospital for nurses' training, ultimately obtaining certification as a Registered Nurse. Her more than 30-year career as a labor and delivery nurse ushered thousands of babies into the world and she was an advocate for the born and unborn. She worked at several institutions including Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar and Olmsted Medical in Rochester.
Ardelle was married for over 46 years to the love of her life, Danial Peters. Together they had three wonderful children, Brenda, Nathan and Naomi. Faith in Jesus was the center of their family life and she tried to lead by example in her daily walk. Dan and Ardelle lived in LeRoy; Rapid City, S.D.; and Willmar.
Ardelle had numerous hobbies and talents. Her passion for all things horses included showing and breeding top quality Morgans and Saddlebreds. She also operated a horse rescue and therapeutic program on her family farm called Turning Point Stables. Other interests included dog breeding and showing, outdoor floral gardening, photography, home decor, baking, sewing and all things domestic. Ardelle was known by all her friends and family for a dynamic and compelling singing voice and she was a talented musician and soloist. As a member of her college choir she sang solos in Europe and was a member of numerous musical groups and orchestras during the course of her life.
Ardelle was preceded in death by her beloved father, Joseph Jacobson; brother, Dennis Jacobson; and mother, Nina Jacobson. She leaves her husband, Dan Peters; Brenda Cimbura (daughter) who lives in Blaine, Tim Cimbura (son-in-law); Nathan Peters (son) who lives in Athens, Ga., Miki Lu Peters (daughter-in-law); Naomi Eden (daughter) who lives in St. Cloud, and Jason Eden (son-in-law); as well as three granddaughters, Shea, Arianna and Brielle.
Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home in Rochester, with Pastor John Kerr officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the First Presbyterian Church in LeRoy and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Hindt Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.
