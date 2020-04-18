Ardys E. Bartel, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her house in Rochester while in hospice care. She had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer almost two years ago but it couldn't be contained any longer.
Ardy was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Fenton, Iowa to Ella and Jens Petersen. Her parents lived on a farm at Fenton but later moved to Hayfield, where Ardy graduated from Hayfield High School in 1955.
She began her college studies at the University of Minnesota majoring in home economics education. In the years following, she taught at St. Charles, Stillwater, Pine Bend and Grundy Center, Iowa. While in Iowa, she was asked to work in the Iowa Department of Education Home Economics.
Ardy married Henry Bartel of St. Charles on Dec. 26, 1967, at the Presbyterian Church in Hayfield. Henry was a widower with two young sons, David and Richard. The boys loved their new mother very much over the following years and she loved them as her own sons as well.
In 1968, the family moved to Windom as Henry was offered a new position. During this time, she was employed as food manager for the Sogge Memorial Home. In 1974, her son, Brian was born into the family. She was a "stay-at-home" mother until Brian started school, then she returned to her position at Sogge.
In 1988, her husband retired and they temporarily lived in Interlochen, Mich., while Brian attended the Interlochen Arts Academy. In 1991, Henry was asked to return to his former Windom position for a year. Henry accepted and they returned to their Windom home for that 1991-1992 year.
Over the years in Windom, Ardy was very active in the United Methodist Women of her church, Home Economics Educators and P.E.O. She also completed her master's degree at Mankato State University.
Ardy and Henry moved to Rochester in 2003. From 2003 to 2016, Ardy volunteered as a receptionist at Christ United Church and was a Mayo Clinic volunteer. She loved her volunteering in helping friends and strangers.
Ardy is survived by her husband, Henry; sons, Richard and Brian (Candace); and grandchildren, Emily, Joseph and Abby. She was preceded in death by her son, David; parents, Jens and Ella Petersen; and brothers, Errol and Perry.
The family would like to thank Mayo Health Services and Mayo Hospice for their excellent care of Ardys. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. A private burial service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing in the next few days.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes of Rochester are honored to be serving the Bartel family.