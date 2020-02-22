Arlene Corene Helleck, age 89 of Blooming Prairie, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Kingsley Shores Assisted Living in Lakeville, Minn.
Arlene was born to Willie and Marie (Anderson) Holm near Geneva, Minn., on April 6, 1930. Arlene attended the District 2 Country School through ninth grade, and later completed her education, graduating from Blooming Prairie High school in 1947.
On Sept. 26, 1950, she married Arthur Helleck at Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, and the two made their first home in Austin, then years later relocating to Blooming Prairie. Arlene started her career working for the Blooming Prairie School District, first working as a secretary, and later took time off when her children were young. Arlene returned to the Blooming Prairie School District in 1967 as a teacher's aide, later becoming secretary to the principal until her retirement in 1994.
When Arlene wasn't working, she could be found playing bridge, completing crossword puzzles and word searches, or spending her time reading and crocheting.
She was always active in the church, starting out young while in high school playing as a church organist for Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, continuing after graduating. Later, Arlene and Arthur became members of First Lutheran Church of Blooming Prairie, and she was active in WELCA as a member and treasurer.
She also enjoyed spending time serving on the board for the Historic Hormel Home in Austin.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Joan (Roger) Krejci of Lakeville; two grandchildren, Angela (Steve) Mischen of Gilbert, Ariz., and Brian (Ashlie) Krejci of Downingtown, Pa.; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Elsie) Holm of Byron; and brother-in-law, Harold (Susan) Helleck of Rochester.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Marie Holm; husband, Art; son, Gene; great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Mischen; brother, Loren Holm; and sister, Judy Wacholz.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie with Pastor Heidi Heimgartner officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. Interment will be in First Lutheran Cemetery in Blooming Prairie.
Memorials are preferred to the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie or donor's choice.
Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.