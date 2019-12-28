Arlene Koeth, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 80. Arlene was born in South Branch, Minn., on May 14, 1939, to Martin and Christina (Schultz) Geistfeld.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church South Ridge, rural La Crescent. Pastor John Unnasch will officiate. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Friends may call on the family from noon until the time of services Saturday at the church. Arlene's complete obituary may be read at www.schumacher-kish.com.