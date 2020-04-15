Arlene O. Feine, 86, of Rochester, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at her Madonna Summit home in Byron surrounded by her loving family.
Arlene was born on June 18, 1933, in Rushford to Obert and Alfhild (Hanson) Evenson. She attended Rushford High School through ninth grade.
On July 7, 1962, Arlene married Adolph Junior Feine at St. Martins Lutheran Church in Winona. The couple moved to Rochester in 1962. Arlene began working at Saint Marys Hospital in the bakery where she worked for 29 years. In 1968, Arlene and Junior welcomed their daughter, Jackie.
After retirement, Arlene enjoyed baking and spending time with her grandchildren. Arlene and Junior enjoyed taking many camping trips. She loved spending time with family and cheering on the Chicago Cubs.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Jackie (Keith) Richardson of Byron; two grandchildren, Jeremy and Kayla Richardson of Byron; a sister-in-law, Marian Evenson of Rushford; and a brother, John (Peggy) Stolee of Moberly, Mo. She was preceded in death by her husband, a granddaughter, her parents and two brothers.
A private family funeral service will be held. The service will be recorded. By the end of this week, the service will be uploaded to our website (www.byronfuneralhome.com) with an access link.
