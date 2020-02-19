Arthur Allen Sorensen, age 85, of Waltham, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at home peacefully in his sleep.
Arthur was born on Feb. 25, 1934, in Corning, Minn., at home, to Nels and Anna (Fredericksen) Sorensen. He attended Monitor Country School near Dexter. In 1957, he joined the Army. He went to basic training in Fort Hood, Texas. When he came home from basic training, he married the love of his life, LaDonna Richards on Nov. 9, 1957. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany for two years. In 1959, he was honorably discharged and came home to begin farming and start a family with his wife. In 1972, he moved his family to the farm, where he resided until he passed.
Art loved all livestock, especially horses, farming, spending time with family, playing sports with his children and grandchildren, and playing cards, especially 500. You could always be guaranteed he would bid high!
Art belonged to the Mower County Mounted Posse and was a member of the Hayfield American Legion and served as Commander. He was instrumental in organizing the Hoof Beats Saddle Club near Brownsdale. Art was an honest man who worked hard. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Art is survived by his wife, LaDonna Sorensen, Waltham; children, Frederick (Sharlene) Sorensen, Waltham, Kirk (Kim) Sorensen, Hayfield, Lana (Leonard) Schultz, Zumbrota, and Kevin Sorensen, West Concord; 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister, Erene (Gaylord) Tapp, Brownsdale; and brother, Robert (Beverly) Sorensen, Grand Meadow. He was preceded in death by siblings, Marie, Christine, Myron, Neil, Floyd, Donald, Roger, Joyce, Fred and Ruth; daughter, Dehna Sorensen, and his parents, Nels and Anna Sorensen.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 with Rev. Ronald Prigge officiating at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 411 West Main Street, Brownsdale, with visitation two hours before the service. There will be Military Honors following the service.
Burial will be at a later date.
Blessed be his memory.
To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.czaplewskifuneralhomes.com. Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 501 2nd Street NW, Hayfield, Minn.; 507-477-2259.