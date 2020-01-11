Arvilla Hain, 91, of Rochester, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 7, 2020, at Samaritan Bethany on Eighth in Rochester.
Arvilla was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Haverhill Township, Olmsted County to Arthur and Laura (Milbrandt) Kurth. She and Donald Hain were married on Aug. 31, 1948. They made their home in Decatur, Ill., until returning to Rochester in 1961. Arvilla worked for Kahler Hotel for several years. She then worked for Rochester Methodist Hospital in the laundry department until her retirement.
Arvilla and Donald enjoyed traveling across the country to visit her siblings and their families. They were known for just getting in the car and taking off on their adventures. She was a good traveler, also enjoying trips with her family following Don's death in 1999. Arvilla belonged to Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester. Serving others was important to Arvilla. Volunteering for the Red Cross, serving meals at her church and cooking for her family were some of the ways in which she served.
Survivors include her two daughters, Sandra (Mitch) Belgard of Amboy and Linda Robertson of Rochester; grandchildren, Jody (Robert) Johnson, Rosemary Robertson, Robin (Brett) Hvitved and Donald (Kendra) Robertson; four siblings, Lorraine (David) Hudson of Des Moines, Iowa, Barbara (Sonny) Burke of Eyota, Norman Kurth of Stewartville and Margaret Harrison of El Paso, Texas; and by a brother-in-law, Rev. Dr. James Murray of Boulder City, Nev. In addition to her husband, Donald, Arvilla was preceded in death by three sisters, Dolores, Marie and Janet.
Services to Remember Arvilla will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Grace Lutheran Church in Rochester, with the Rev. David Fredrickson officiating. Burial will be next to Donald in Grandview Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour before services at the church. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service of St. Charles is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Arvilla and view her video tribute at www.hofffuneral.com.