Audre Luise Quandt, 82, of Rochester, died on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in an auto accident.
Audre was born to Paul and Leona (Stuemke) Hiller in Mankato and grew up in Good Thunder, where she graduated from Good Thunder High School in 1954. She went on to attend Mankato State College.
She married Luvern "Vern" Quandt on March 9, 1957, in Good Thunder, where they lived and operated a tavern before moving to Rochester in 1960. They lived in Chandler, Ariz., for a period of time, and, after moving back to Rochester, wintered there for many years.
While Audre stayed home from 1965 to 1981 to raise her daughters, she also worked for Reynolds Wholesale Company, Rochester Public Schools, and, most recently, as a clerk for The Minnesota State Patrol from 1981 to 1991.
She loved to bake desserts and travel with Vern, tend her vegetable garden and grow flowers to cut for the house. She was known to dance around the house and sing. Audre was truly happy when she could decorate for the holidays - her pride and joy were her holiday table settings. She was dearly loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
Audre is survived by her daughters, Lorrie (Dave) Mulholland of Delano, Debbie (Andy) Tlougan of Rochester, and Angie (Chris) Quandt-Smith of Greensboro, N.C.; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Corrine Uecker.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.
