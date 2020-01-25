The memorial service for Audrey Beyer will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview with Pastor Phil Augustine officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Plainview.
Audrey Jean Beyer, 88, of Plainview, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Pine Haven Community in Pine Island. She was born Nov. 25, 1931, in La Crosse, Wis., to John and Anna Hill. She graduated from Rushford High School and attended Winona State College for one year. On Dec. 2, 1950, she married Martin "Marty" Beyer in Rushford.
Audrey lived most of her lifetime in the Plainview and Elgin area. She was employed by Hillcrest Nursing Home in Plainview as a nursing assistant and activities director for 23+ years. Audrey was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview and the ILC Women; she also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #0179 for 65 years. She enjoyed crafts and baking and was especially known for her banana bread.
Audrey is survived by her children, Connie (Greg) Heaser of Plainview, Corey (Kathy) Beyer of McMinnville, Ore., and Craig (Janice) Beyer of North Bend, Ore.; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and granddaughter, Anna.
Friends and family may visit from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at the Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel and one hour prior to the service Tuesday at the church.
Memorials are preferred to Season Hospice or to Pine Haven Community in Pine Island.
Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.