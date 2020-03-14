Avis J. Richmond passed away March 7 at her home in Minneapolis with her family by her side. She was born to Alfred and Esther Gunderson in Pleasantville, Wis., on Feb. 16, 1929. She graduated from Whitehall High School in 1946. After graduation, she attended business college in Minneapolis.
Avis married Robert E. Richmond of Minneapolis in 1950. Avis and Robert moved to Northfield and then to Rochester. They lived in Rochester for 30 years before moving to Minneapolis in 1990. Avis worked as an event planner for the American Academy of Ophthalmology in Rochester and for the Women's Club in Minneapolis. She was predeceased by Robert in 2017.
Avis is survived by her three children, Martin, Craig and Tjia Richmond (Mike Hagel), all of Minneapolis. She is also survived by grandchildren, Daisy Richmond and Lily Richmond of Minneapolis.
The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19 at Central Lutheran Church in Minneapolis. Visitation is at 10 a.m. Reception will follow the ceremony at the church.