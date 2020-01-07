Barbara Marie Cain, age 88, of Rochester, loving wife, mother and friend, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Charter House in Rochester.
Barbara was born June 26, 1931, weighing a tiny 3 lbs 6 oz. in Norwalk, Calif., the daughter of Marie (Rush) and D. E. McDonald. She grew up in Coalinga, Calif., and graduated high school in 1949. She attended San Jose State School of Nursing, earning her Bachelor of Science degree and later her master's degree at Winona State.
Barbara married the love of her life Don Cain on Dec. 6, 1952, in Coalinga, Calif., and they remained together for the next 67 years. The family moved to Rochester from San Jose, Calif. Barbara worked as a public health nurse in Rochester for 20 years. Despite her dual role as professional and mother, family and friends were her joy. She loved spending time with both at their vacation home on Red Cedar Lake in Wisconsin.
Barbara enjoyed traveling, gardening, bridge, baseball, and in her younger years, square dancing. Barbara was a longtime member of PEO, Presbyterian Women's Association and recently of the 50-year membership group at First Presbyterian Church in Rochester.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Don Cain of Rochester; two daughters, Debbie Eckhoff of Rochester, and Arlene Tourville of Plymouth; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a number of other loving relatives and dear friends.
A Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at First Presbyterian Church, 512 Third St. SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the service at the church. Private inurnment will be at the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium following the memorial service.
The family wishes to extend their greatest gratitude to all those at Charter House and Mayo Clinic Hospice for their loving care at the end of her battle with Alzheimer's. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cain family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.