On Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Barbara Diane Parker-Pahl, surrounded by family and friends and bathed in music and love, passed away after an 18-month battle with melanoma.
Barb was born on Nov. 12, 1959, in San Rafael, Calif., to John and Nancy (Vallow) Morris. She received a BS degree in Business Administration from the University of North Dakota in 1981, and worked in many areas of software support, ending her career as a Financial Systems Analyst for Olmsted County. On Aug. 17, 2013, she married Pamela Pahl at a beautiful outdoor ceremony at People of Hope Church in Rochester.
Barb had a passion for training and was an avid pickleball player. She combined those two passions to introduce the sport of pickleball to dozens of players. She also had a love of travel. Her vehicle of choice was a top-down convertible. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious laugh, and her kind and compassionate spirit.
Barb is survived by her wife, Pam; her son, Kyle Parker of Rochester; her stepson, Chris Halvorson (Myranda) of Kasson; her parents, John and Nancy Morris of Ormond Beach, Fla.; her sister, Jennifer Hamilton (Michael) of Loyalton, Calif.; her brother, Michael Morris (Peggy) of Bloomington, Ill.; two nieces, Courtney and Karen; a nephew, Zach; and a granddaughter, Ashlynn.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rochester. Visitation will be held 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church. Donations may be sent to Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD, 21275-9329 or melanoma.org.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Parker-Pahl family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.