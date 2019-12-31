Barbara Jane Gustine (Randall), 84, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019. She was born in Rochester, the daughter of Charles and Susan Randall.
Barbara was a loving mother and grandmother, providing a loving home for her family. She moved to Alexandria, Va., where she enjoyed raising her children and being with grandchildren. Barbara volunteered many years in the ICU unit at Mt. Vernon Hospital and later worked for a cardiologist until she retired in July 2012. She then moved to live with her son, Brian, in South Carolina. She loved bowling, sewing, crocheting, doing needlepoint and spending time doing many crafts with family and friends.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Gustine; her daughter, Cynthia Jane Brent; son, Mark S. Gustine; two brothers, Charles and George Randall; and her granddaughter, Katie M. Gustine. She is survived by her sister, Connie J. Randall; sister-in-law, Anna Randall; sons, Thomas Joe Gustine (Robin), and Brian A. Gustine; six grandchildren, Shaun, Kailey, Chase, Sara, Aaron and Corey; and 12 great-grandchildren.
It was wished that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Open Arms Hospice of Greenville, S.C., for all their support and comfort during this time.