Barbara Louise Winter, 91, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Shorewood Assisted Living.
Barbara was born July 22, 1928, in Luverne, to Martin and Eunice (Bucknam) Jensen. After high school, she briefly attended Macalester College and then Rasmussen Business College.
Barbara married Arthur Winter in Luverne on Sept. 22, 1949, and together, they raised six children. Art's job with Northwestern Bell took them to Olivia, Redwood Falls, and finally to Rochester in 1965. After being a homemaker for many years, Barbara worked at Dayton's and then US Bank. In retirement, Barbara and Art enjoyed traveling in their RV. Barbara was a caregiver to Art for many years and was a member of the Red Hat Ladies. She was also a longtime member at Christ United Methodist Church.
Barbara is survived by her children, Rebecca (Charles) McCarty of Weyers Cave, Va., Susan (John) O'Loughlin of St. Louis Park, Kristin (Richard) Sample of Mechanicsburg, Pa., John (Margie) Winter of Fond Du Lac, Wis., Marcia (Greg) Schuyler of Maplewood, and Tom (Paula) Winter of Rochester; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; sister, Doris Korthank; and by her parents and an infant brother.
A funeral service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The Rev. Nancy Wheeler Handlon will be officiating, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Shorewood for their care the past five years, and Seasons Hospice for their care the past few weeks. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Winter family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.