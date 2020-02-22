A private memorial service for Barbara Ellen McTighe was held in Hayfield.
Barb McTighe, 51, of Rochester, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Edenbrook Care Center in Rochester.
Barb was born May 20, 1968, and raised in Rochester. She was the fourth of five children of Michael and MaryEllen McTighe. From an early age Barb loved learning, reading and music. She taught her youngest brother Tom how to read. The family remembers them sitting on the green plaid couch for their lessons. She attended Rochester Catholic Schools, where she would meet her best friend Sonja. Barb's talents included playing both the piano (Beatles anthology) and saxophone (marching band). Barb earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a creative writing emphasis from the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis. She was frequently on the Dean's List.
Her love of books led Barb to a more than 25-year career working in libraries. She started at the Rochester Public Library and finished her career at the Mayo Medical Library.
Barb had a zest for life, a big heart, stoic tenacity, and a surprising sense of humor. She was a poet. Barb was her own unique self and her family and friends loved her for that.
Family was important to Barb. She was thoughtful and delighted in picking out the perfect gift for her loved ones. Barb showed us by example how to face arduous things with courage and not give up.
Barb thoroughly enjoyed motorcycle trips to the Black Hills during Sturgis Week with her Dad and would regale us with stories afterward. Another fond memory is the trip she and Sonja took by train to Seattle and down the west coast. Her time spent in the Twin Cities was filled with friends, music and adventures. She loved her kitty, Baban, who was a faithful sidekick and source of strength.
Barb was preceded in death by her grandparents. Her memory will be kept alive by her parents, Michael and MaryEllen; four siblings, Kathleen, Joe, Maria, and Tom; a niece and nephew, many friends, and the annals of Mayo Medical history.
Her family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors and caregivers for the care she received throughout her life.
Barb was generous to the causes she supported. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be given to Running Strong, www.indianyouth.org.
Barb will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her family and friends.
Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Hayfield was in charge of arrangements.