Barbara Mertz (June 12, 1926 - Jan. 7, 2020, 93 years old), wife of former Fire Chief, Orville Mertz, passed away peacefully at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7. She was surrounded by love and support from her family, both in person and on the phone, in her final hours.
Barbara was the daughter of Howard and Marian McGoon, of McGoon Taxi and Sightseeing Tours. The family business was well known in our community and is featured at Goonie's Comedy Club. Barb and Ollie were married for 73 years, and there was never a dull moment! Barbara was a wonderful writer and has written many stories over the years, all featuring members of the huge Mertz family.
Barbara was born and raised in Rochester and built a beautiful life with her childhood sweetheart, "Ollie" Mertz. Ollie proposed marriage when she was only 18 years old. She said "yes" and jumped onto a bus headed to Purcell, Okla., where the two were married on Ollie's three day pass from the Navy. She often spoke of the adventure to meet Ollie and the romantic spirits they were and her stay at the "Love Hotel."
If you asked Barbara to recall the things that stood out about a life well lived, she would tell you that it's not about any certain day, person or event, but rather a feeling. She would tell you that you'll never forget the feeling you had when you lifted someone else's day. She would tell you how great it felt to help pay a bill, or the joy you feel when someone else appreciates the things you do. Barbara's advice was not to worry about what you are given but what you can give. She was a very sincere and sensitive woman with a fast wit and a forgiving heart. She loved to pray to St. Jude, buy a lottery ticket and find the humor in even the worst situations. Her calm wasn't quiet, but the chatter of our crazy family with everyone talking at once and no one listening, especially to the rules of a new game at Christmas time. Her biggest joys in life were times with her family, phone calls from her kids, a card from Ollie and a thank you for all that she'd done. She was a snappy dresser, who was always in style till her last breath, and she said, "I want a new black outfit, Pam." She always took pride in looking and being at her best!
Barbara was preceded in death by her brother, Billy; father, Howard; mother, Marian; great-granddaughter, Maddison; and her husband, Ollie. She is survived by her six children, Gunnar (wife Linda), Gary (wife Betsy), Pam (husband Jim), Greg, Guy (wife Marleeta), and Patrice (fiancée Melinda); 12 grandchildren and 17.9 great-grandchildren (#18 due in February); and her sister, Bette.
Barbara will be buried with her husband, Ollie, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery - Preston. A memorial celebration will be announced at a later date.