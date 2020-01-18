Barry Guy Woodle, 79, of Rochester, died on Jan. 13, 2020.
Barry was born Aug. 4, 1940, in Jerome, Ariz., to Merlyn and Ethel (Christensen) Woodle. Barry graduated from Hibbing High School in 1958, attended the University of Minnesota, and then graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville in 1965 with a degree in engineering. Barry worked at IBM, Rochester for 30 years as a computer programmer. In retirement, he completed courses in financial planning to become a Certified Financial Planner.
Barry married Carolyne Anderson in 1963 and they had two children, Guy and Julie. Barry spent his time after retirement in Rochester, Frisco, Colo., and Gilbert, Minn., at Lake Eshquaguma. He loved to tell camping stories, travel throughout the U.S. and around the world, golf, downhill ski, and do volunteer work, including tutoring and running a youth golf program at Eshquaguma Country Club. Barry was an avid reader and a thoughtful, caring person.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyne; children, Guy (Molly) of Mt. Prospect, Ill., and Julie Woodle (Eric Dzwonkowski) of Denver; grandchildren, Brad and Brennan Woodle and Justine Dzwonkowski; sisters, Sally (Paul) Wahlstrom and Janet (Garry) Ward; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A time to gather and celebrate Barry's life will be held 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26 at Ranfranz and Vine Remembrance and Reception Centre, 5482 Royal Place NW, Rochester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association or the charity of donor's choice.
"I had a great journey, thank you for being part of that journey." - Barry Woodle.
