Beatta Rae "Bea" Adler, 72, of Hammond, passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Rochester East Health Services. She was born the youngest of four children on July 5, 1947, to Lecil and Stella Grossbach of Mazeppa. She married the love of her life, Merlin E. Adler, on Oct. 3, 1964. She earned her Cosmetology license after graduating from Mazeppa High School and worked as a hair stylist most of her life both in Oklahoma and Minnesota. Together, they were married for 55 years and raised four children.
Bea was very involved in her community. She helped organize and run the Hammond Classic Car Show on July 4th, for over 25 years, which provided scholarships for local youth. She was known for her funny jokes and great stories, and she would often sing and entertain around a campfire of her friends and family. Her music and humor will be missed by all. She loved to sing and play her guitar with Jim Sexton at local bars and clubs. This was the highlight of her later years. She made desserts weekly for the Dorothy Day House in Rochester. She enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and her great-grandbabies. She loved to make them pan-a-cakes and lemon bars. She will be missed by so many. We love you to the moon and back!
She is survived by her husband, Merlin E. Adler of Hammond; three sons, Anthony (Karolee) Adler of Zumbro Falls, David Adler of Pine Island, and Paul (Lisa) Adler of Hayfield; and her daughter, Stina (Matt) Moran of Jordan; 10 grandchildren, Addison (Nick) Faber, Alexis (Jesse) Phlaum, Alyssa Adler, Logan Adler, Paige Moran, Analise Adler, Thurston Moran, Peyton Adler, Emily Wallem and Aaren Adler; four great-grandchildren, Quinn, Ava, Santana and Myles; two brothers, Terry (Mildred) Grossbach and Kent (Pam) Grossbach; her sister, Abby (Reuben) Hjermstad; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 4, 2020, at Rochester Cremation Services, 1605 Civic Center Dr NW, Rochester.
Tulips and Truffles Florist, 117 North Broadway, Rochester, MN; 507-361-1268; will be handling the family arrangements.