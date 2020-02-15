Bernadine Strain Jones was born Jan. 30, 1922, in Philadelphia. She was the daughter of James and Minerva Strain. She died Feb. 10, 2020, at Cottagewood Senior Communities.
Bernie graduated from John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School, June 1940. She married Meredith W. Jones on Nov. 30, 1943. They had one son, James Meredith Jones.
They lived in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Panama Canal Zone, U.S. Naval Bases at Great Lakes, Ill., and Huntsville, Ala. The family moved to Florida in 1961, when her husband retired from the U.S. Navy.
Bernadine worked as a secretary at Patrick Air Force Base until her retirement in January 1988. She was preceded in death by her husband and her son.
Bernie loved to travel with bus tours and cruises. She often visited her sister and brothers in Philadelphia. She had five siblings who preceded her in death. Her sisters: Anna Lowry, Elizabeth Strain, Grace Strain and Delores Cadden; and brother, James Strain.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Natalie, Ryan and Galen Jones, and six great-grandchildren. She was also cared for by her ex-daughter-in-law, Anne Miers and Anne's husband, Randy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with Rev. Russell Scepaniak officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
She will be laid to rest with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.
Macken Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.