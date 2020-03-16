Bernadine Riehl, 83, of Spring Valley, passed away March 12, 2020, at Green Lea Senior Living in Mabel.
Bernadine Isabelle Barber was born Nov. 8, 1936, to Erwin and Bernice (Fort) Barber in Chatfield. She married Vernon "Bud" Riehl on Feb. 12, 1954, in Spring Valley. They had eight children. Bernadine was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, crafts and helping her neighbors. Bernadine made many friends in the last five years at the care center. She was well known by many for her nightcrawler business.
Bernadine is survived by her children, Howard Riehl of Huntington Beach, Calif., Vernadine "Cissy" King of Preston, Marlis Riehl of Spring Valley, Cleo Riehl of Spring Valley, Erwin (Geraldine) Riehl of Spring Valley, Michael (Brenda) Riehl of Stewartville and Ralph Riehl; her brother, Robert Barber; and sister, Genevieve Mart; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vernon Riehl, in 2000; son, Vernon Riehl Jr.; brothers, Wesley, Roy, Norman and Ronald; and sister, Joyce Sutton.
Memorial Services for Bernadine will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at Hindt Funeral Home in Spring Valley with Pastor Joe Haynes officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
