Bernard J. "Bernie" Guenther Jr, age 70, of Red Wing passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home in Red Wing.
Bernard Joseph Guenther Jr. was born to Bernard "Ben" and Dorothy (Laqua) Guenther on June 14, 1949, at St. John's Hospital in Red Wing. Bernie grew up on the farm and graduated from Zumbrota High School in 1968.
On Feb. 19, 1969, he entered the U.S. Army. Bernie took his basic training at Fort Campbell, Ky. He served all his active duty near DaNang, Vietnam, extending his time overseas to get an early honorable discharge on Sept. 25, 1970. For his service, Bernie was awarded the following: Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Marksmanship (M-14) Medal and two Overseas Service Bars.
Bernie worked on the family farm, was employed at Riedell Shoe Co. in Red Wing and in 2019, received recognition from PROACT, Red Wing for 20 years of continued service. He was currently working at the Public Works in Red Wing.
Bernie is survived by his siblings, Gerald Guenther of Rochester, Eileen (Dennis) Bauer of Minneapolis, Marie Robinson of Zumbrota, David (Sue) Guenther of LaFayette, Ga., Bette (Albert) Miller of Mazeppa and Robert (Mary) Guenther of Red wing, along with many nieces and nephews.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother, Michael, who passed away on Aug. 31, 2018.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bellechester. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery with Military Honors provided by Stary-Yerka VFW Post #5727.
Memorials are suggested to donor's choice.
Arrangements are with the Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel in Zumbrota.