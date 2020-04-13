Bernard Markham

Bernard A. Markham, 92, of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Seasons Hospice House.
Bernard was born Nov. 16, 1927, in rural Marion, Minn., to Bernie and Mabel (Stoppel) Markham. He attended school in Marion until moving in 1938 to their Oronoco family farm. Bernard continued his education at Coon Grove Elementary school through the eighth grade and then went to work on the family farm. He returned to school and received his GED in 1971. He had a milk route before entering the Army in 1950. Bernard served with the Minnesota National Guard in Texas and South Carolina, and finally in Alabama where his daughter was born.
On Jan. 11, 1951, in Pine island, Bernard married Betty Stiller. After his time in the Army, Bernard worked with the Railway Express Agency until 1975 when the company closed and he then went to work for the state hospital of Minnesota in Rochester and the state hospital in Cambridge.
After retirement, in 1991, Bernard did volunteer work with the Builders for Christ, traveling to different states to help build churches for WELS (Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod).
Bernard and Betty enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska in their mini Winnebago.
Bernard loved building things from crosses for the church to cabinets for many people. He was an active member of Ascension Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rochester. Bernard had a love for fishing, family time, woodworking, shelling walnuts and his beloved dog, Bebe.
At the age of 19, he was baptized and confirmed at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oronoco, which started his faithful walk with his Savior. Bernie was known as the man of faith, he lived his faith and modeled it for those who knew him. He was a kind and generous man.
Bernard is survived by his daughters, Sandra (John) Rogness of Oronoco, and Kathleen DeRaad of Rochester; grandchildren, Jeff (Amy) Rogness and Nick (Jen) Rogness; great-grandchildren, Max, Evelyn, Anna and Erin; and a host of other family and friends. Bernard was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; brothers, Henry, William, Leonard, Vernon and Leon; sister, Doris; and by his parents.
A memorial to celebrate Bernard's life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Oronoco Cemetery.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Markham family. To share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com