Bernice Marion Grathwohl, of Turtle Lake died, Jan. 12, 2020, at Care and Rehab-Cumberland. She was born April 14, 1932, in Mower County to Manton and Bernetta (Bolstad) Johnson, where she grew up on the family farm. She attended the country school until the 8th grade at which time she stayed home to help care for her brother, Leonard, and work on the family farm.
Bernice married Duane Jeglum and they had two children together. They later divorced after 12 years of marriage. She married Curtis Musolf and they had three children together. He passed away June 1970. Bernice then married Gale Grathwohl. She gained two stepchildren and they had one daughter. Throughout her life, Bernice enjoyed providing day-care for surrounding families, was a farmer's wife, a laundry aid and a hard worker.
Bernice loved to speak Norwegian with her sister and her parents. Thrashing was a time of year that she looked forward to because she got to spend time with old friends and family, but her true loves were Polka music and Alan Jackson. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, reading, and enjoying the little things. Bernice was an amazing woman, mom, grandma and great-grandma. She cherished every opportunity she had to spend time with her family and friends, and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by children, Ronald (Carol) Jeglum, Kathleen Girard, Nancy (Keith) Bader, Kevin (Roxanne) Musolf, David (Judy) Grathwohl, LaDonna (Paul) Flanigan, Sheri (Raymond Winkels) Musolf and LeAnn (Loren) Selle; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Doris Jensen; sister-in-law, Lucille Johnson; many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Bernice was preceded in death by her parents, Manton and Bernetta Johnson; brothers, Russell Johnson and Leonard Johnson; brother-in-law, Russell Jensen; great-granddaughter, Bella Mae; and her husbands, Duane Jeglum, Curtis Musolf and Gale Grathwohl.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at Evanger Lutheran Church in Sargeant with Pastor Dwight officiating. Burial will be in Evanger Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at Skinner Funeral Home in Turtle Lake and one hour before the service on Saturday at Evanger Lutheran Church in Sargeant.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.